I Had Potential to Be Like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’: Just Retired Manoj Tiwary Wants To Know Why MS Dhoni Dropped Him

The star Indian batter Manoj Tiwary on Sunday announced his retirement from professional cricket. Though he had already announced his retirement ahead of the Ranji season, he agreed to lead his stateside upon the request of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly in the season and came out of retirement.

Tiwary was given farewell during his last appearance for Bengal against Bihar in the Ranji Trophy. In a felicitation ceremony organised for him at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club, Tiwary dropped a bombshell as he questioned former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s decision to drop him from the squad, despite his century.

“I would like to ask Dhoni why was I dropped from the playing XI in 2011 after scoring a century?,” stated Tiwary as he was asked about his regrets in international cricket.

Tiwary claimed that he too could have been a star player, like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but the latter were given preference over him. “I had the potential to be a hero just like Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli but could not be. Today, when I see many people getting more opportunities on TV, I feel sad,” he said.

Talking about their regrets, he further added that not getting a Test cap for India was another regret he had and despite scoring runs, he didn’t receive his debut Test callup.

“I did not get the Test cap for India. When I had completed playing 65 first-class matches, my batting average was around 65. The Australia team had toured India then, and I had scored 130 in a friendly game, then I scored 93 against England in a friendly game. I was very close, but they picked Yuvraj Singh instead. So not getting a Test cap and dropping me for 14 matches after I scored a century,” he said.

Manoj Tiwary made his international debut in the year 2008 under MS Dhoni against Australia at Brisbane and played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the span of 7 years, from 2008 to 2015. He also scored an ODI century against West Indies, remaining unbeaten at the score of 104*, in 2011. Apart from International cricket, he also took part in the Indian Premier League for various franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiants.

