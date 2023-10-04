When Shaquille O'Neal's revealed his earth is flat belief

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't believe the earth is round. Back in 2022, Shaquille O'Neal was seen in a podcast where he made some interesting statements about his belief that the earth is flat. Let's see what the retired NBA legend said that got him into the highlights of his fans and the NBA World.

Shaquille O'Neal's 'Earth is not round' theory

On August 24, 2022, Shaquille O'Neal was invited as a guest on the 'Kyle and Jackie O' Podcast. During the podcast, the host Kyle and Jackie talked about a lot of things with the NBA legend. However, one conversation that was picked up the most by the internet was the discussion of the 'Earth is not round’ theory. Kyle, starting this conversation said, "I did hear a podcast once where you were fighting with someone claiming that you thought the world was flat and there's no way it was round. Was that a joke or is that what you think?"

Replying to Kyle, Shaquille O'Neal said "It's a theory, you know they teach us a lot of things. Just a theory." Giving an elaborate explanation of his theory, Shaquille O'Neal went ahead saying "For example, I flew 20 hours a day. Not once did I go this way. I didn't go, you know. I didn't tip over. I didn't go upside down so." Concluding his statement, the retired NBA legend said, "It's just a conspiracy theory." Shaquille O'Neal's statement did become a viral talk of the town, back then and still, it's as entertaining as ever.