Michael Jordan made 260 million from Nike alone THIS year out of his USD 3 billion worth

Michael Jordan - it's not just a name but a brand in today's date. The American athlete is one of the highest-earning athletes of all time, fortunate to now be counted in the Forbes 400. Today, Michael Jordan has a net worth of a whooping USD 3 billion, with Jordan considered one of the wealthiest individuals in America. But unlike other athletes, Michael Jordan has always been strategic about where to put his money. Let's have a detailed look at the story.

Michael Jordan has been playing a long game, even after retiring from the NBA

The NBA has given Michael Jordan the exposure he needed, and the legend took it out for the most. Michael Jordan arrived in the NBA in the year 1984 and before retiring in 2003, Jordan played a total of 15 seasons. Ever since Michael Jordan got into the NBA, his earnings have been considerably outstanding. In fact, in 1997 and 1998, Michael Jordan was the highest-paid player.

According to Forbes, by the end of his NBA retirement, he had made over USD 94 million in just paychecks from the NBA. Even though his earnings were pretty high from the NBA, what made him different from other high-earning athletes was how Michael Jordan invested his money. Over his career, Michael Jordan has invested in companies such as Hanes, Gatorade, McDonald's, etc., earning him over USD 2.4 billion. But the investment that made the player the most money is, of course, Nike.

How much did Nike make Michael Jordan in 2023 and what's his highest earner this year?

Nike has been one of the most successful investments for Michael Jordan. As per Forbes, Michael Jordan's recent royalty check from Nike was somewhere around USD 260 million. However, that's not the biggest amount Michael Jordan made from an investment. In August, Michael Jordan sold his stake in his most famous and long-time investment, the Charlotte Hornets.

Michael Jordan's stake in the Charlotte Hornets was sold for an exceptionally large valuation of USD 3 Billion, as per Forbes. That's the value of his share in 2023. However, if the retired athlete had decided to sell his stake in 2022, the approximate valuation would have come out to be USD 1.7 billion. It still would have been a huge number for the 60-year-old NBA legend. But that's just how Michael Jordan has always been - the man of the right investment, whether it be sports or off-court life.

