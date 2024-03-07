Who is Bull Nakano? All You Need to Know About 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee

WWE COO, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque recently announced veteran women wrestler, Bull Nakano as the next Hall of Fame 2024 inductee after Paul Heyman. He announced the decision on his X account. “An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long. Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time - she’s one of the best of all time, period,” the COO said.

However, for the newer generation that has been following the WWE for the last decade or even for the millennials who have been watching WWE from the Attitude Era, the name Bull Nakano would still puzzle them, as she wasn’t seen in WWE.

Who is Bull Nakano?

You might be surprised, but Bull Nakano is considered one of the finest women wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling. She started her career in 1983 with New Japan Pro Wrestling, at the age of 15. After that, she had a remarkable wrestling career, in which she was part of CMLL, WWE, and WCW.

Nakano was with WWE from 1994-1995. Her rivalry with Alundra Blayze is what many remember her for during her stint in WWE. The two were considered the worst of enemies inside the ring.

In WWE, Nakano squared off with Blayze 72 times, per cagematch. Their rivalry however, didn’t end in WWE, as both of them continued it in WCW, where Blayzer performed under the ring name, Medusa. There both of them played in at least six matches.

And then, both of them reignited their rivalry, 20 years after retirement, this time as opposing managers in Rise Wrestling. Blayze is already part of WWE Hall of Fame and now Bull Nakano will be rewarded with his honor, 30 years after leaving the company.

Retirement

Nakano retired from professional wrestling in 1997, two years after leaving WWE. She became a professional golfer in 1998. In November 2004, she played the Futures Tour Qualifying Tournament in Florida, but ended the tournament at a dismal rank of 250 out of 251. In fact, her golf career never took off and didn’t prove quite successful for her.

