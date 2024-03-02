The Rock’s SmackDown Segment Faces Technical Edits Over Fan’s Provocative Sign

If you are one of those who faced technical snubs during The Rock’s SmackDown segment on March 1, then sit down because you are not the only one. Fox Network, which airs WWE’s Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown episodes, deliberately had to cut a few portions of the segment, as a fan’s sign had something demeaning and had to be prevented from viewing.

A fan from the crowd held up a sign that read, ‘Die Rocky Die, ' and this was seen directly in front of the camera. Not only this, the crowd even started shouting the same thing written on the chart paper, and it became essential for FOX to chop it.

What is the history of the sign?

The ‘Die Rocky Die; is a chant from WWE’s yesteryears, when The Rock competed as Rocky Maivia early in 1997. The crowd hated the Rocky Maivia character like anything and would shout it at every event The Rock competed.

Although, it gave birth to The Rock’s heel character in 1998, which turned out to be a massive success. Now that The Rock has turned heel once again, the crowd does not like it, and they are doing everything to bring down The Great One.

However, The Rock, being himself, is instigating the crowd, saying things like, “You wanna booe the Rock, huh”.

The Tag Team match on SmackDown

The Rock was successful in cutting one of the best SmackDown promos in his WWE career on March 1 in Arizona. The Great One’s segment was one of the longest in SmackDown's history, and the crowd loved every bit of it.

The Rock teased a Tag Team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. On top of that, he has also said that if The Bloodline loses against Rhodes and Rollins, then on Night 2, there will be no Bloodline on Roman’s side when he faces Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

And the best part of it was that The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. However, it is also highly expected that The Rock might turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which sets the ground for their bout in WrestleMania 41.

