Are Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Engaged? Exploring Engagement Rumors During Couple's Bahamas Holidays

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were last seen on a vacation to the Bahamas, as they enjoyed a quick swim in the sea. But amidst their seaside vacation, recently, the rumors of their engagement have been swirling. But is there any truth behind these rumors?

Did Travis and Taylor Swift really get engaged?

Taylor Swift recently got off her busy schedule for the Eras Tour. The All Too Well singer is relaxing until her next schedule, which is not until May in France. So she is spending as much time as possible with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, traveling around the country. The two have had an exhausting year previously.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, got free from the 2023 season of the NFL in February after winning the Super Bowl. Currently, in the off-season, he is spending all his free time with his family or Taylor Swift. But since both of them are having some time off work, there were rumors that they might get engaged.

In fact, there's even a non-talked-about tradition among NFL players, when it comes to important events like marriage. So according to this tradition, most NFL players plan to get engaged or married in the off-season, considering they won't get the same amount of time in the regular season.

Considering the off-season is currently going on and it's time for the regular season to start, there have been speculations that Travis used this time to get engaged. Interestingly, these are just rumors so far. It's because if they had married, any source would have hinted at that a long time ago.

But considering that there are no hints about their engagement, it appears that they haven't got engaged yet. But that doesn't mean they won't do it this year. Considering how things have been going between them, engagement could happen anytime before the regular season. What do you think?