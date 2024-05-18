BIG BUZZ: Prithviraj Sukumaran in talks to join SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently busy soaking up all the love and appreciation for his latest release, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, has hit the headlines owing to speculations of him joining the cast of the Mahesh Babu-starrer, tentatively titled SSMB 29.

Yes, you read that right. The Malayalam actor is anticipated to join the film's cast for a crucial role. Read the whole story to know more.

Prithviraj Sukumaran to join Mahesh Babu in SSMB 29

The untitled movie of SS Rajamouli with Mahesh Babu has been the subject of speculation since it was announced. Whether it was about the storyline or its anticipated cast, SSMB 29 (the tentative title) has always managed to grab attention, even before the film is on the floor.

Now, the latest buzz is that the Aadujeevitham fame-actor has been approached by the makers for a pivotal role in the film. As per the reports, the RRR director is in talks with Sukumaran for their potential collaboration. However, no official confirmation has been made by either the makers or the actor himself.

If the buzz turns out to be true, then it would be very interesting to see the chemistry between the two brilliant actors on screen. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Earlier, the film was caught up in fake casting rumors. Reports claimed that casting director Viren Swami has been roped in for the film.

Advertisement

Not just that. The reports also claimed that Viren would also play the role of an army officer in SSMB 29. However, debunking all the rumors, the makers finally released an official statement and said, “We want to clarify that, contrary to what is stated in the article, Mr. Viren Swami is not involved in any part of our film in any way. All official announcements will be made by the production house if and when necessary.”

DISCLAIMER: Pinkvilla could not verify from independent sources

More about SSMB 29

Now, talking about the development of the film, everything so far has been kept under wraps. Except for a few statements by Rajamouli, nothing concrete has been made public about SSMB 29.

Advertisement

In March, the Baahubali director mentioned the film at a special screening of RRR in Japan. In a playful remark, he said, “We haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked; the film's protagonist is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, a Telugu actor. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast, and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well.”