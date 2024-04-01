Will John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin Compete at WrestleMania 40? Find Out Latest Update on Their In-Ring Status

WrestleMania 40 is just six days away. The Showcase of Immortals, and perhaps the biggest WrestleMania in WWE’s history will happen at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6 and April 7.

The grand event will witness legendary wrestlers return to the WWE for one night, and mesmerize the fans with their aura and presence. And eyes are set on the two most loveable superstars by WWE. They are WWE Champions John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

A lot has been said about their presence at WrestleMania 40, and whether or not they will be coming to the aid of Cody Rhodes against the Bloodline. Then there was speculation that they might be present in their individual capacities just to wish the fans.

Now, there’s a huge update on their presence at WrestleMania. According to a report by the Ringside News website, neither Stone Cold nor John Cena will be competing at WrestleMania 40. The information was given by a senior member of the WWE Creative team over Dave Meltzer’s report about the mystery slot at WrestleMania 40.

What is Dave Meltzer’s report?

In his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer said that regarding Austin and Cena’s faces being shown on the trucks of RAW, he was “told not to read into that regarding the main events.” Meltzer however, added that there was a mystery slot for WrestleMania 40.

“Time will tell, but we were told not to read into that regarding the main events. There is said to be a mystery slot, but whether that mystery is Cena or somebody else is not known,” he said.

So, as of now, nothing is clear and one doesn’t know in which capacity will John Cena and Stone Cold be present at WrestleMania 40.

Is WWE currently in talks with these wrestlers?

A few days back, it was reported that WWE was in talks with Stone Cold to include him in the 40th edition of WrestleMania. However, Steve Austin hasn’t said anything about it.

Similarly, John Cena has also said that he is also waiting for his invitation to WrestleMania 40. In an interview with Drew Barrymore at The Drew Barrymore Show, Cena said, “I’m kind of waiting for my invite.”

So, by all chance, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin are highly expected to be at WrestleMania 40.

