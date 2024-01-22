Will Roman Reigns face The Rock and Cody Rhodes in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 40? Here’s the answer

If there’s one thing that the WWE Universe is fervently looking forward to this year, is the main event of WrestleMania 40. Ever since The Rock made a sensational return at Monday Night Raw on January 8, and teased a possible match, with his ‘Head of the Table’ line, fans have not stopped speculating on what ‘The Great One’ meant by it.

By all means, it looked like The Rock just challenged his cousin, Roman Reigns for one final bout at WrestleMania 40. The match, which had been in plans for the last few years, could not see the light of the day due to several date issues of The Rock because of his Hollywood commitments.

However, it looks like Vince McMahon and Paul ‘Triple H; Levesque have finally booked dates with The Rock for his one last match at the grandest stage of them all; WrestleMania 40.

But the bigger question is will it be The Rock vs Roman Reigns one-on-one match or will it be a triple threat match that also has Cody Rhodes in it?

Will there be a Triple Threat match at the main event of WrestleMania 40?

According to the latest update by SeScoops website, a triple threat match at WrestleMania 40 is no longer on the cards.

Sports journalist, Aaron Varble while writing for SeScoops said that he has been informed from a credible source from WWE’s Creative team, that there will not be a triple threat match at WrestleMania 40.

“A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to me that there will be, "No Triple Threat for Mania" I was told that the creative team was informed of that last week. At this time, I am told that The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania situation "is being held tight at the highest levels," Varble wrote.

So, this puts to rest the chances of the involvement of Cody Rhodes in a title match at WrestleMania 40. And that makes sense also.

Why might Cody Rhodes not get a title shot at the main event of WrestleMania 40?

Even though Cody Rhodes is one of the hottest commodities in WWE right now, he might not get a title shot at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

WWE did get Cody to square off against Reigns at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi stadium, but Rhodes had to return without the belt. The decision to let Reigns retain the title belt was indeed shocking for the WWE Universe, but for WWE writers, Roman Reigns was the safest bet to go with, since they had invested so much in The Tribal Chief.

So, one more match involving Cody Rhodes and Reigns shifts the attention from The Rock and a Triple Contest match won't be that appealing.

It appears that WWE wants to build this as a cousin vs cousin match, where The Rock gets to engage in a brutal match with Roman Reigns. So, getting Cody Rhodes into this storyline wouldn’t have made any sense.

Instead, Cody Rhodes might be booked in a match with The Rock for a number one contender match at a pay-per-view, before WrestleMania 40. The match might be a short one, but it would be an eye feast for all the WWE fans to watch The Rock get back in the ring after 10 long years.

For now, a triple threat match at WrestleMania 40’s main event is no longer there.