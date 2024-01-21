Will Taylor Swift be at Bills vs Chiefs NFL playoff game to support boyfriend Travis Kelce?

The NFL playoffs are heating up as the Buffalo Bills (11-6) prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Bills' Highmark Stadium in the divisional round.

NFL fans eagerly anticipate the game, and there's speculation that pop megastar Taylor Swift might attend to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift appeared at the Chiefs' first playoff game against the Dolphins, fueling excitement about her possible presence at this critical clash.

While there's no official confirmation, fans are excited to catch a glimpse of Swift cheering for Kelce from a suite at Bills vs Chiefs as well.

To enhance the game-day experience, the Bills are offering Swift-themed concession items.

Game-Day Experience: Swift-themed concession items

The menu will feature ‘Bad Blood Waffle Fries’ and the ‘Karma Quesadilla,’ named after two of Swift's hit songs.

The waffle fries feature the culinary specialties of both cities, with one half topped with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese, and the other half featuring Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw, and bread-and-butter pickles.

The Karma Quesadilla is a mouthwatering combination of chicken tenders, bacon, cilantro ranch, and a pork-belly chaser.Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium, expressed excitement about the menu. Altomare stated, “Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills.”

Special Addition: ‘Kansas City Bowl of Tears BBQ’

In addition to the Swift-themed offerings, Highmark Stadium is adding a ‘Kansas City Bowl of Tears BBQ’ to the menu, featuring mac and cheese, pulled pork, jalapeño, roasted corn, cornbread croutons, and pickled red onion.

Fans can also enjoy Bills-themed items, such as the Grape Davis drink, along with regular-season favorites like 2-foot nachos and a fried chicken and waffle sandwich.

What’s up with the weather at Highmark Stadium for the Bills vs Chiefs game?

The weather forecast for the NFL game on January 22, 2024, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, predicts a chilly 23.1°F, partly cloudy skies, and a low 12% chance of rain. Expect a west-southwest wind at 13.4 mph.

Exciting Divisional Round schedule with key matchups

The stakes are high in the playoffs, with the winner of the Chiefs vs. Bills matchup earning the right to host the AFC Championship Game.

The Divisional Round schedule features thrilling games, with the Green Bay Packers facing the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20.

FYI, on Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens have already secured a decisive victory, defeating the Houston Texans with a final score of 34-10 and advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

On Sunday, January 21, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head with the Detroit Lions, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs challenging the Buffalo Bills.

The winners will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, January 28.

The culmination of the NFL season will be Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, promising an exciting conclusion to the postseason.

Super Bowl LVII Recap: Chiefs’ win against Eagles

In Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a hard-fought victory against the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 38–35. This marked the Chiefs' third appearance in the Super Bowl and their second win in just four years.

Nevertheless, the Buffalo Bills are yet to secure a Super Bowl victory. Despite this, the team boasts two AFL championships in 1964 and 1965.