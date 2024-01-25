Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift thought of shirtless Jason Kelce after rumors of rift with him and wife Kylie

Taylor Swift was recently seen at the Bills Stadium, attending the Chiefs vs Bills Divisional Round game. Along with her in the suite was Jason Kelce and her wife Kylie Kelce. They were all together one week after rumors of Taylor Swift having a not-okay relationship. with Jason and wife Kylie.

From what it appears, there wasn't any hard-feeling that was seen in the suite. In fact, if anything it was a great atmosphere in their VIP suite. Talking about the same, Travis Kelce recently revealed what TayTay thinks of his brother Jason. Here's what the tight end revealed.

Taylor Swift's impression of Jason Kelce according to Travis Kelce

In the recent episode of New Heights, a podcast run by the Kelce brothers , Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce gave a recap of Sunday's game. During the same episode, Chiefs tight end revealed what Taylor Swift thinks of Jason Kelce. Taylor's statement is coming just a week after rumors that she has a bitter relationship with Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Who is Kylie Kelce? She is Jason Kelce's wife and someone who was present in the VIP suite of the Bills Stadium along with Taylor Swift. Talking about TayTay's impression of Jason Kelce, Travis said, "Tay said she absolutely loved you". Now while it's a good thing, it's a surprising one as well.

Last week, a source claimed that Taylor Swift doesn't get along with Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce . This is because of the comment that Kylie made a few months back, when she said she prefers not to be in the light of Taylor Swift. She revealed that it wasn't her cup of tea to handle the attention and cameras TayTay brings.

But Travis Kelce's recent statement just made things clear for everyone. The 'Shake it Off' singer is definitely getting along with Jason Kelce, thanks to his entertaining personality. But talking about Kylie Kelce, it still remains an unknown fact what relationship Taylor shares with her.

Kylie Kelce wasn't happy with husband Jason Kelce taking off the shirt during the Chiefs vs Bills game

During the same episode, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce talked about the viral moment of Jason Kelce during the Chiefs vs Bills game when he took off his shift. While Travis Kelce chose to make a heart-shaped hand gesture , which wasn't meant for Taylor Swift, Jason chose to celebrate tight end's touchdown half-naked.

Travis admitted that he really wanted to see what Kylie thought of Jason's move. But since there weren't many cameras on her, that part of the story just got missed. "There was not enough cameras on the suite where you can see Kylie. I wanted to see her reaction to all of that so bad," Travis had said.

To this, Jason revealed that Kylie wasn't much of any happy about what Jason did. She specifically said, as per Jason, "Be on your best behavior." But guess, taking off his shirt was exactly opposite of what Kylie mentioned to Jason. "I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you" Jason said, revealing Kylie's impression.

While Jason isn't very sure if Kylie liked it or not, but the internet indeed loved the way Jason reacted to Travis Kelce's first touchdown. In fact, another video of Jason Kelce is going viral where he was seen taking a young girl in her arms so she can see Taylor Swift. Such a cute guy Jason is indeed.