‘Works for Conor McGregor’: Colby Covington Calls Out Ian Garry and Claims His Wife of Being a Gold Digger

Colby Covington is one of the most outspoken personalities in the UFC. With a record of 17 wins and 4 losses, Chaos has built a reputation as a tough welterweight contender. His iconic rivalries against Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman remain to be an entertaining watch for fans.

His recent rivalry with undefeated welterweight fighter Ian Machado Garry seems to be his next venture. Covington and Garry going head-to-head on social media has continued to immerse fans and helps to build a narrative for their much-anticipated bout.

Colby Covington’s response to Ian Garry’s ‘I Quit’ Challenge

Due to Covington’s endless taunt, Ian Garry uploaded a video to his social media handles. In the now-viral post, The Future calls out Chaos and challenges the welterweight contender to an ‘I Quit’ challenge.

The first fighter to utter the words, ‘I Quit,’ must retire. Ian Garry proposed this challenge to Colby Covington, to which Chaos responded with his own. The American native demanded The Future turn his comment section back on for his Instagram.

Covington also went on to disparage Ian Garry and his wife, Layla Machado Garry. “Layla is not a trophy; she’s a participation award at best,” claimed Chaos. This line was delivered on the back of Ian’s refusal of Layla being a trophy wife.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Much Did Conor McGregor Make from His Hollywood Debut Movie Road House?

The 36-year-old welterweight also rejected Ian Garry’s challenge. “No commission would ever approve that,” claimed Covington regarding The Future’s proposition. The American native further accused the Irishman of quitting his fights.

Later in the video, Colby Covington put forward stipulations for stepping into the cage with Ian Garry. Chaos demanded the Irishman turn on his comment section on Instagram and record his wife, Layla, begging for a fight.

Although a date has not been confirmed for a Colby Covington vs. Ian Garry bout, the existing narrative for this fight has been exciting. Fans are thrilled to witness the much-anticipated bout and behold the fighter who emerges victorious.

Ian Garry’s wife, Layla Machado Garry, claps back at fans and fighters’ allegations against them

Ian Garry and his wife, Layla Machado Garry, have been dragged into controversy for the past few months. Both personalities were rumored to be in a scandalous relationship by fans and fighters alike.

Popular UFC contenders like Sean Strickland and Kevin Holland were a few personalities responsible for fueling the rumors about the couple.

However, Layla Machado Garry recently uploaded a video to her Instagram account denying all accusations against her. She also attacked Strickland and Holland for their ‘lies.’

She also accused Sean Strickland of a lack of fact-checking due to his promotion of a supposedly false article. “He didn’t bother to read the whole article,” claimed Layla Garry.

Fellow welterweight Kevin Holland was also known to perpetuate Ian Garry’s sexual narrative rumors, to which Ian Garry’s wife said, “Kevin Holland’s page looked like a full shrine to Ian Garry for complete three weeks as he kept regurgitating this Ian Garry content.”

Further, Layla attacked UFC fans for prolonging Ian Garry's supposedly false narrative. She claimed that the fans were ‘misled’ by such false descriptions of the Irishman.

ALSO READ: 'Loser Leaves Town': Fans Excited as Ian Garry Challenges Colby Covington to UFC Fight with Special Stipulation