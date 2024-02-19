CM Punk Reveals if He Was Going to Main Event WWE WrestleMania 40 Before His Injury at Royal Rumble 2024

CM Punk, arguably the most popular and controversial wrestler in the industry, who had a sensational return to the WWE just three months back, will not be present for the biggest WWE event, WrestleMania 40.

This might be hard for CM Punk fans, but they will have to eventually settle with the fact that Punk is injured, and will not be seen in the ring for the next couple of weeks. When Punk returned at Survivor Series in October last year, the fans were definite that he would indeed attend the main event WrestleMania either against Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins.

His subsequent promos shot with Reigns and Seth indicated that this might happen. However, all that turned to dust at Royal Rumble when Punk tore his triceps which changed things for him.

And now, CM Punk in an interview has himself conceded that there were plans for him for WrestleMania 40, and he was expected to compete in a main event on either Night 1 or 2.

What did Punk say?

In a conversation with Caroline Pearce of TNT Sports, Punk did confirm that there were plans for him by the company for WrestleMania 40. "You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was going to headline WrestleMania. Obviously, now I'm not. But, you know, it's sports. It's what happens to athletes. Mentally, I think it's harder because the physical pain is whatever. But I look at it just like a bump in the road. This is an occupational hazard. It happens and I'll be back bigger and better. I'm a clumsy idiot. I tore my left triceps about two years ago, so the right one was jealous.”

What are Punk’s plans for recovery?

Punk has only given a tentative timeline for his recovery and has cleared that he is not rushing in for his return and will take appropriate time to fully recover from his injury.

“We're thinking maybe six to eight months, but I'm not really in a rush to get back to compete. I'm in a rush to get healthy. I'm in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I'll be when I come back,” Punk said.

When might Punk return?

Since WrestleMania 40 might not be Punk’s event, his return might be planned for a bigger event and most probably it will be SummerSlam. Punk on return is most probably expected to square off against either Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre.

Whoever that time has the World Heavyweight Championship might be on the radar of Punk. And who knows, Punk gets to win the title at SummerSlam.

The 45-year-old wrestler is back in WWE after a gap of 10 years and there’s a lot he has to achieve. After parting ways with the company, due to some serious differences, Punk vowed never to return to WWE ever. However, WWE did reconsider their differences and brought back Punk in the company.

With just 4-5 years left in his wrestling career, Punk will certainly aim for big things in WWE, and now he also has the advantage of getting things on his own terms.

