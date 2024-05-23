WWE Hall of Famer Sting's Younger Son Steven Borden Jr Begins Training To Be Professional Wrestler

Sting might have hung up his boots earlier this year at AEW Revolution, but his legacy might remain alive through his bloodline. According to reports, The Icon's younger son, Steven Borden Jr., is aspiring to follow in his father's footsteps, recently starting his wrestling training.

Appearing in the latest interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, AEW star Darby Allin revealed that he is mentoring Sting's son Steve. Currently, the offspring of the wrestling icon is doing his wrestling training in Darby Allin's backyard, where he has a ring set up.

While undergoing training, Steven Jr. is sleeping in a tent in Darby Allin's front yard, showing his commitment and seriousness. He is still in the initial phase of his wrestling training, and it is unclear whether AEW is interested in him.

Sting's son appeared at AEW Revolution

Sting's two sons, Garrett and Steven, made appearances at AEW Revolution 2024. Accompanying his legendary father in retirement, Steven dressed up as nWo Wolfpac Sting, while Garrett dressed up as the old-school Surfer Sting.

In addition to waking The Icon to the ring, Steven was involved in in-ring actions, delivering the signature Sting Splashes to The Young Bucks. Playing nWO Wolfpack Sting and wearing the red gear and red face paint, Steven led fans on a nostalgic journey. With his sons' help, Sting and Darby Allin emerged victorious in that retirement match, retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship and later relinquishing it.

Sting's son has a background in football

Steve Borden Jr. was born to Sting and his first wife, Sue Borden. While the couple tied the knot in 1986, they split up after twenty-four years in 2010. Growing up, the second-born son of Sting admired his father's career as a professional wrestler, but he never intended to become a professional wrestler until stepping foot in the ring at AEW Revolution, revealing it in an interview in March.

Steven has an athletic background, having played college football for the University of Kentucky. He is associated with the fitness industry now, inheriting the impressive athletic physique from his legendary WWE Hall Of Famer father. Sporting the nWo Wolfpac look at AEW Revolution, he looked identical to Sting from his heyday.

