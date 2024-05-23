The pop culture world online has been sent into a shock today after an astonishing fact emerged out of the blue. An actor on a popular Disney series from the 2000s, who had once shared the screen with WWE’s top star John Cena, is the same age as him.

The show being talked about here is Disney’s Hannah Montana, which aired for the first time in 2009 and went on to become a roaring success, among the children at that time. It was a major part of the lives of children growing up then.

The plot of the show revolved around a ‘normal’ teenager Miley Stewart, who was played by real-life pop icon Miley Cyrus, who has an alternative identity. The identity was that of Hannah Montana, a pop sensation in disguise from her friends and the public. Stewart adopts this persona to live a normal teenager’s life when she is away from the stage.

The series was a light-hearted comedy catering to teenagers and youngsters and had some out-of-the-world plots as well. Like the disguise that Miley had was only a blonde wig and it was enough to convince everyone. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Are Jason Earles and John Cena of the same age despite him portraying a teenager back then?

Miley’s elder brother Jackson Stewart was played by Jason Earles, who is the point of topic here. In Season 4, Episode 7, John Cena, who was WWE’s reigning top star at the time, made an appearance on the show. Cena was 30 at the time. However, one of his co-stars, who was masquerading as a teenager was actually the same age as him back then. And it was none other than Jackson, Miley’s elder brother essayed by Jason Earles.

Advertisement

Jason Earles was 30 while playing 16, almost half his age. He did share the screen with the 16-time world champion and it turns out that Cena was actually older than him by three days which makes them practically the same age. Cena was born on April 23rd, 1977 and Earles was born on April 26th, 1977.

This revelation has left the internet shocked and awed out of their minds with some genuinely funny and hilarious reactions pouring in. Unfortunately, the fountain of youth Earles was drinking from seems to have dried up and he is looking his age now. As for Cena, he has become a phenomenon in the world of acting and continues to make sporadic WWE appearances.

ALSO READ: John Cena Turns 47: Looking back At His 5 most Iconic WWE Moments Of All Time