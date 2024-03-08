Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Virat Kohli to Become the Highest Run-Scorer Against England in a Test Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal records most runs against England in a Test series

Jaiswal surpassed the 700-run mark in the series during the final session on the first day of the fifth and last Test, setting a new record for the highest runs scored by an Indian batter against England in a Test series. This record was previously held by former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who amassed 655 runs during the home Test series in 2016.

Current Indian head coach Rahul Dravid sits third on the list, with 602 runs scored during India's tour of England in 2002. Virat Kohli appears again with 593 runs, which he accumulated in 2018 during India's tour of England when India lost the series 4-1.

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second fastest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs mark

In addition to scoring the most runs in a Test series against England, Yashasvi also became the second-fastest Indian batter to reach 1,000 Test runs. He achieved this feat in 16 innings, while Vinod Kambli holds the record for the fastest Indian batter to reach this milestone, doing so in just 14 innings.

Jaiswal has left a lasting impression with his record-breaking performances in the ongoing Test series against England. The young talent has been in scintillating form from the outset, smashing two double-centuries in the five-match Test series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the third Indian batter to record consecutive Test double-hundreds

He became only the third Indian batter to smash back-to-back double centuries in Test cricket, joining the ranks of Virat Kohli, who scored 213 and 243 against Sri Lanka in 2017, and Kambli, who first achieved the feat in 1993 against England.

Jaiswal's first double hundred came in the second Test in Vishakhapatnam, where he hammered 209 runs off just 290 balls in India's first innings. Continuing his sizzling form, the young Indian batter then recorded an unbeaten knock of 214 runs in the second innings of the third Test in Rajkot.

IND vs ENG fifth Test

The Indian spinners showcased their talent in Dharamshala on Thursday, restricting England to a meager total of 218 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show, sharing 9 wickets between them. Kuldeep claimed a five-wicket haul, conceding 72 runs, while Ashwin made his 100th Test memorable by recording figures of 4/51 in the first innings.

The Indian batters also got off to a perfect start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and his opening partner putting on a 104-run partnership before Jaiswal departed after smashing a blistering half-century. Rohit Sharma also reached his fifty and continued the momentum with Shubman Gill, adding another 31 runs to close out the first day with India at 135/1.