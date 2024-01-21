Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Pran Pratishtha Ceremony timings, Aarti Schedule, Darshan, and more to know

The historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is widely anticipated throughout India. The sacred ritual, known as Pran Pratishtha, is slated to take place between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. commemorating a monumental moment in the country's cultural history. Here are the timings and schedule of the event.

Pran Pratishtha timings:

The meticulous planning of the Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony emphasizes the significance of each moment. The Pran Pratishtha, which is scheduled to take place between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m., will be the main event of the ceremony.

Devotees seeking the divine presence can visit the temple between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., then again between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., as confirmed by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth trust. This expanded schedule allows worshippers to experience the spiritual ambiance in both the morning and evening sessions.

Aarti timings:

As reported by Livemint, the Ram Mandir will have three daily aarti ceremonies: at 6:30 a.m. (Shringar/Jagaran Aarti), noon (Bhog Aarti), and 7:30 p.m. (Sandhya Aarti). Passes are necessary to attend these, and a flexible schedule allows worshipers to select their preferred aarti time. This careful bifurcation enables devotees to efficiently manage their schedules, while also witnessing in spiritual ceremonies three times in a day.

To participate in the grand ceremony, devotees must complete a certain entrance protocol. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra highlights the necessity of scanning the QR code on the entry permit, stating that the invitation card alone does not ensure entry. The trust's announcement specifies the entry procedure for dignitaries, assuring a seamless and orderly flow into the sacred event.

Prime Minister Modi's pious preparations: A symbolic journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undergoes an 11-day 'anushthan' or special ritual in preparation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This involves ascetic behaviors like sleeping on the floor and drinking coconut water. PM Modi's involvement with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is in line with him being the Yajman of the event.

As the countdown to the major Pran Pratishtha ritual at the Ram Temple begins, the presence of about 7,000 dignitaries from across the world gives a global dimension to the event. The coming ceremony promises more than just a physical edifice; it will also be a witness to millions' combined faith and commitment, making it a historic occasion.

