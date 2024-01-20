Ram Mandir Ceremony: How To Get An Entry Pass For January 22? Temple Trust Releases New Update

In anticipation of the momentous consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has unveiled the entry passes for the mega event. These passes, sent to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs, serve as the gateway to the event.

Notably, the entry will be granted only after scanning the QR code embedded in the pass. The Trust emphasized that possessing the invitation card alone won't secure entry; it must be accompanied by the QR-coded entry pass.

Week-long Vedic rituals

The week-long vedic rituals leading to the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have reached their fourth day. The rituals commenced with the kindling of the holy fire at 9 am, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a sacred 'Havan.'

The exquisite 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, sculpted by the renowned artist Arun Yogiraj, found its place within the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon. The rituals included the 'Jaladhivas' ceremony, where the idol was cleansed with water, and 'Ganesh Pujan' and 'Varun Pujan' were conducted.

Countdown to ceremonial installation

Preparations in Ayodhya are in full swing as the mega pran-prathistha ceremony of Lord Ram approaches on January 22. The ceremonies, initiated on Tuesday, will culminate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the ceremonial installation.

The 51-inch idol, depicting Lord Ram as a five-year-old standing on a lotus, is a masterpiece by Arun Yogiraj, and the ceremonies surrounding its placement are a culmination of age-old traditions.

The much-awaited ceremony is expected to draw massive crowds, and the temple will open its doors for 'darshan' for the general public on January 23. As a mark of the significance of the event, the Centre has declared a half-day off for all central government offices on January 22, ensuring that people across the nation can join in celebrating this historic occasion.

