10-year-old calls police after finding dad fatally shot mom and three brothers; Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder and suicide.

On Monday morning, a 10-year-old boy made a heartbreaking discovery at his home. The Oklahoma City Police Department has revealed that the boy discovered his mother and three brothers dead inside their home, with his father suspected of committing the tragic act as per Metro.

Sequence of events

According to Oklahoma City Police Department Sgt. Gary Knight, the young boy awoke Monday morning to find that his family members had died. The victims were identified as the boy's mother, Lindsay Candy, and his three brothers Lucas Candy, 12; Ethan Candy, 14; and Dylan Candy, 18. The father, Jonathan Candy is suspected of committing the heinous act before killing himself.

Police investigations indicate that the parents had an argument late Sunday night or early Monday morning. During the altercation, Jonathan Candy allegedly armed himself with a gun and fatally shot his wife several times. He then systematically shot and killed his three sons. Sgt. Knight described the tragic scene as, “Make no mistake about it, what happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre.”

Surviving the incident

Surprisingly, the 10-year-old boy managed to escape the violence unscathed. He discovered the gruesome scene but miraculously slept through it, calling 911 just after 9:30 a.m. Sgt. Knight confirmed that there is no evidence the boy was awake during the tragic events. The boy, who is now in the care and custody of relatives, was discovered in a room with the door closed and a box fan on.

Despite extensive investigations, authorities are still perplexed by the motivation behind Jonathan Candy's actions. The family had no prior interactions with law enforcement, and there had been no reports of domestic violence in their history. According to the police report, the incident was a "mystery," with no obvious warning signs or triggers preceding the tragedy.

The family's tragic fate has shocked the community. Neighbors and friends are shocked and saddened by the loss of five lives in such a senseless act of violence. Counseling services have been made available to those affected by the tragedy, as the community banded together to support the survivors and honor the memories of those who died.

