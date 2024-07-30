4.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California; residents on high alert

On Monday, July 29, Southern California experienced a 4.9-magnitude earthquake, surprising residents and raising concerns about potential aftershocks. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred around 1 p.m. local time as per the Los Angeles Times.

The epicenter was approximately 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) east-northeast of Barstow, California. Barstow is located in the Mojave Desert's Inland Empire region, roughly halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Series of quakes follow the main event

Two more earthquakes occurred in the same area shortly after the first one. At 1:03 p.m., a 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck 21 kilometers (13 miles) east-northeast of Barstow. Just minutes later, at 1:05 p.m., another 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck.

This third quake was closer in location to the initial 4.9-magnitude earthquake than the 3.5-magnitude one, originating approximately 22 kilometers east-northeast of the city.

There were no immediate reports of property damage or injuries. Travis Espinoza, Battalion Chief of the Barstow Fire Protection District, confirmed that no calls for service were received in response to the earthquakes.

"So far, we've received no reports of damage or injuries," Espinoza told local media outlets, including The Los Angeles Times.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a California earthquake expert, commented on the event, pointing out that similar earthquakes have previously occurred in the Mojave Desert area. She stated that the epicenter was near the Calico fault, which crosses the Mojave. Dr. Jones also assured residents that the earthquakes were unlikely to affect the San Andreas fault.

"It is more than 50 kilometers from the San Andreas fault, so it will not change the probability of a San Andreas earthquake," Jones stated in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Residents react to the shaking

The earthquake was felt throughout Southern California, including Las Vegas. According to the USGS, the strongest shaking occurred in Yermo, San Bernardino County, and was classified as moderate.

The earthquake was felt by residents throughout Los Angeles. One person in the Los Feliz-East Hollywood area reported experiencing two waves of shaking, while another in Silver Lake described a rolling motion from their third-floor apartment. There were also reports of shaking in Los Angeles City Hall.

The USGS reports that California and Nevada experience an average of 20 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.0 to 5.0 per year. While Monday's quakes did not cause significant damage, they should serve as a wake-up call for residents to review their emergency plans and make sure they are prepared for more serious events.

