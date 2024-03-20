Google implements new Gmail security rules; compliance required within 14 days

April 1st is frequently associated with playful pranks and whimsical announcements in the technology industry. However, a significant change is underway this year, which Gmail users should take seriously. Google plans to implement new security measures for Gmail accounts, with compliance required within 14 days as per Forbes.

New rules to combat email threats

In an effort to strengthen security and thwart malicious actors, Google announced a set of stringent email authentication rules in October 2023. Neil Kumaran, a Google group product manager in charge of Gmail security and trust, emphasized the importance of these measures.

Beginning in 2024, bulk senders will be required to authenticate their emails, enable easy unsubscription, and adhere to reported spam thresholds.

Impending changes and user benefits

The implementation of these rules is set to begin soon, with a significant impact on personal Gmail accounts. Despite Gmail's impressive record of blocking over 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware-laden emails every day, there is still a need for increased vigilance. The new regulations primarily target bulk senders—entities that send at least 5,000 messages per day to Gmail addresses.

Google will implement these new rules gradually, with enforcement beginning on April 1st, 2024. The company advises senders to use the temporary grace period to ensure compliance.

This mandate applies not only to individual Gmail accounts but also to Google Workspace users, which include organizations that run mass email marketing campaigns.

Challenges and countermeasures

Despite Google's proactive stance, security researchers have uncovered a concerning tactic employed by cybercriminals. Guardio Labs discovered a widespread campaign of subdomain hijacking, undermining Google's efforts to protect users from malicious email attacks.

This sophisticated ploy uses compromised subdomains to authenticate emails, potentially bypassing security measures.

Nati Tal, head of Guardio Labs, highlighted the magnitude of the threat posed by subdomain hijacking. The campaign, which has been running for more than two years, takes advantage of flaws in email authentication protocols, allowing bad actors to pass themselves off as legitimate.

The ease with which cybercriminals can exploit abandoned domains highlights the importance of strengthening email authentication measures.

Security experts stress the importance of implementing strong email authentication protocols to reduce the risk of cyber attacks. Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC, applauds Google's proactive approach to mandating DMARC compliance for bulk senders.

Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift, emphasizes the dynamic nature of cyber threats and urges organizations to remain vigilant against evolving tactics used by malicious actors.

