On February 2, Apple, the tech giant known for its cutting-edge goods, unveiled the eagerly awaited Apple Vision Pro, signaling a breakthrough in consumer electronics. And now, according to Mark Gurman, new AI-powered wearables may be on Apple's future wearable roadmap.

What other wearables is Apple planning to roll out?

To improve Apple's wearable technology services and grow its business endeavors, these possible advancements include a fitness ring, smart glasses, and AirPods with built-in cameras. Both ideas are still in the research stage at Apple and are intended more as a glimpse into the company's future goals than as discrete products.

Smart Glasses

According to Bloomberg, Gurman believes the smart glasses would be designed to resemble AirPods but with more sensors, AI capabilities, and longer-lasting batteries. They wouldn't be the AR face computer with excellent clear displays that Apple is aiming for, even though they would function as a less expensive head-worn device than the Vision Pro.



Gurman claims that rather than being a step in the right direction, these glasses would be closer to Meta Ray-Bans, which have no display but a camera and an AI assistant you can interact with.

Camera-equipped Airpods

Under the codename B798, Apple is also said to have begun investigating camera-equipped AirPods last year. If the company succeeds, it should be about the same size as the current AirPods, but with low-resolution cameras integrated in and AI paired to assist users with daily tasks.

As its current products have reached a more developed stage, Apple is searching for methods to strengthen its wearables division. Though it seems a bit crazy, adding cameras to AirPods may hint at Apple's intentions for generative AI. If people are comfortable with face computers, then perhaps they could also accept ear cameras.

Although Gurman points out that there are still fans in Cupertino for the long-rumored Apple smart ring concept, the company isn't actively working on any products in what is still an intriguing but unproven wearable market. However, the company has focused a lot more on AR glasses. It makes it possible that Apple might be taking that route as well, as Meta has shown that interesting smart glasses without a screen are feasible.

