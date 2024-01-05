Austen Kroll gets into 1st physical fight on ‘southern charm’ after JT Thomas calls him a ‘snake’

In the Southern Charm season 9 finale, Austen Kroll lost it with Jarrett "JT" Thomas, which led to an argument in front of their friends. If the goal of Jarrett "J.T." Thomas's debut season on Southern Charm was to leave a lasting—read: untidy—impression, then it was successful.

He has purposefully caused arguments among the group throughout the entire season by calling people out without hesitation and continuing to stir things up whenever he has the chance.

Referring to the group's previous vacation, JT, 38, stated in a confessional interview on the Thursday, "In Jamaica I realized Austen cares about nobody but himself." "He's a coward who puts himself first, is insecure, and is deeply self-serving."

JT Thomas calls Austen Kroll a ‘snake’

All season, Austen and JT have been at odds because JT didn't like that Austen kissed Taylor Ann Green. Taylor and Austen's ex-girlfriend Olivia Flowers fell out over the kiss. The argument between JT and Austen erupted on Thursday's episode when JT revealed his affections for Taylor, and she friend-zoned him. After getting rejected, JT called him Austen a snake and a coward and confronts him at a group party.

"What are you squealing about?" Austen giggled as she talked to JT at the bar. JT went on to call Austen "an arm's length friend who cannot be trusted around any woman" and to blame her for the "genesis of why there's so much pain and tears" in the group.

When Taylor intervened to try to defuse the situation, JT became enraged and retorted, asking, "You're taking his back? I will always remember this. Austen at last understood why JT had been disparaging him and his character so much at that moment. "Oh, now I get it. He’s jealous of me,” Austen said to the film camera. "He wanted Taylor so bad. And I get the girl. JT doesn’t.”

At the party, JT went on a rant, saying that Shep Rose is still upset with Austen since they did more than just kiss. Shortly after Shep, 43, and Taylor's breakup in July 2022, Austin began dating Taylor.

Before the camera crew intervening, Austen and JT started pushing each other. Austen asks JT, "What is f–king wrong with you dude? 10 years, never physical contact and here you come in." "You head butted me," was Austen's response to JT's allegation that Austen struck him first. "You f–king lose," retorted JT.

Bravo will premiere Part 1 of the season 9 reunion of Southern Charm on Thursday, January 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

