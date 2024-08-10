TRIGGER WARNING: This artcile contains refernces to an mass death.

According to authorities and the airline, a passenger plane crashed into a gated residential subdivision in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, killing all 61 people on board and leaving a smoldering ruin. According to PEOPLE's article. four crew members and fifty-seven passengers were on board the aircraft when it went down in São Paulo, according to a statement from the airline VoePass.

VoePass said in a statement, "The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the scene. Voepass has taken all measures to support those involved." The cause of the aircraft crash is yet unknown, and VoePass stated that it was working with investigators.

Authorities in Vinhedo, a city located roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo, did not disclose if any people were killed on the ground in the vicinity where the aircraft made its landing. However, according to witnesses at the scene, no locals were injured.

According to government officials in São Paulo, about 1 p.m. local time, teams were dispatched to the Vinhedo neighborhood known as Capela. According to them, the teams werewent out to find any survivors, and others were tasked with gathering the bodies of the deceased.

The airline Voepass reported that when the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop crashed in Vinhedo, it was carrying 57 passengers and 4 crew members and was en route to Guarulhos, the international airport in Sao Paulo. The flight manifest it gave included the names of the passengers on it, but not their countries.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva broke the news during an event in southern Brazil, asking those in attendance to stand and observe a minute of silence. He announced three days of mourning on Friday night.

It was the worst airline tragedy since January 2023, when a Yeti Airlines aircraft in Nepal stalled and crashed during the landing approach, killing 72 people. The final assessment attributed the plane's cause to pilot error, and it was likewise an ATR 72.

