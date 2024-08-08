Two strong earthquakes struck Japan on Thursday, with magnitudes of 6.9 and 7.1, rocking the southwestern islands of Kyushu and Shikoku. The events prompted the issuance of a tsunami warning for parts of these regions. Public broadcaster NHK reported that authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Waves as high as one meter could reach the prefectures of Ehime, Kochi, Oita, Miyazaki, and Kagoshima, including the islands of Tanegashima and Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned people to avoid coastal areas until all advisories are lifted, as tsunami waves can occur frequently following such seismic events. The earthquake that struck on Thursday at 4:43 p.m. had its epicenter 30 kilometers below the surface of the Hyuganada Sea, off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture.

In several places, small waves have already been observed. Miyazaki Port was hit by a 50-centimeter tsunami at 5:14 p.m., Aburatsu Port on the Nichinan coast in Miyazaki by a 40 cm wave at 5:23 p.m., and Tosashimizu in Kochi by a 30 cm wave at 5:46 p.m.

The agency added that while they cannot provide an outlook at this time, they will continue to monitor whether tsunami waves are projected to increase or diminish. Officials have also announced an investigation into whether this earthquake is connected to the potential for a large-scale earthquake that is predicted along the Nankai Trough.

According to the Cabinet Office, these massive earthquakes have historically caused significant damage and have originated from the plate boundary zone that stretches from Suruga Bay to offshore Hyuganada. They have happened in 150- to 100-year cycles.

The agency further stated that the potential of landslides and buildings collapse has increased in places where tremors were felt strongly, cautioning people to be alert around rainfall and seismic activity.

