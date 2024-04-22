Charity boss steals GBP 18,000; Funds bingo habit with donated money

Natasha Mason, a former regional fundraising team manager at The Fire Fighters Charity, pleaded guilty to stealing more than £18,000 from various charity events as per Metro. Mason, 46, used the money to fund her bingo habit as an escape from her "toxic and abusive" 25-year marriage.

Extent of the theft

The deception was revealed when discrepancies emerged between the funds raised at Mason-organized events and the amounts deposited in the charity's accounts. The prosecutor, Joshua Bowker, told Salisbury Crown Court that the charity discovered a discrepancy of nearly £3,700 in November 2020. Mason admitted to the theft and quickly repaid the money, expressing her disgust with her actions.

Further investigation revealed that Mason had embezzled a larger sum. Bowker admitted to stealing from 23 events for a total of £18,677.82, with additional incidents that she could not quantify.

Mason's actions not only violated the charity's trust in her but also harmed the organization's reputation. The impact reverberated throughout the organization, raising questions about whistleblowing and volunteer integrity.

Personal struggles and motives

During the trial, Mason's defense attorney, Kane Sharpe, shed light on her turbulent personal life, which included a long-term abusive marriage and financial insecurity. He portrayed her as having hit "rock bottom" mentally and financially, seeking solace and distraction in bingo. Sharpe emphasized Mason's deep regret over her actions, calling them a "terrible mistake" and an "aberration."

Despite the severity of her crime, Judge Timothy Mousley KC imposed a six-month suspended prison sentence and 18 months of probation. Mason was also ordered to seek mental health treatment and participate in 15 rehabilitation activity days. Judge Mousley acknowledged Mason's breach of trust and the gravity of stealing from a charity but expressed confidence in his ability to be rehabilitated.

Implications for the charity

The theft had an impact not only on The Fire Fighters Charity's morale and reputation but also on its financial situation. In a victim impact statement, the organization raised concerns about donor trust and volunteer integrity. Mason's actions could deter future donations, limiting the charity's ability to help firefighters and their families.

Despite the betrayal, Mason has taken steps toward restitution, making £100 monthly payments to repay the stolen funds. While she has been ordered to reimburse £5,000 immediately, she has stated her intention to repay the entire amount. Judge Mousley acknowledged her remorse and will to right her wrong.

