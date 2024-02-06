Hayley Erbert is providing an update on her health progress after undergoing emergency brain surgery last year to address bleeding in her skull, On February 5, Derek Hough and his wife uploaded an emotional video to Instagram in which Erbert talked about her experience following a craniectomy.

Hayley Erbert shares an update on her health

Erbert says, "In the beginning of December, I had an emergency craniotomy. Then, a couple of weeks later, I had a cranioplasty. It's been quite the journey. There's been so much that has happened in two months. And here I am today. It's been quite the journey. There's been so much that has happened in two months. Lots of emotions, lots of ... all the things."

Hough praises his wife and shares about her journey, "Through this experience, this woman has been unbelievable. Her perseverance, her acceptance have been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle. It’s been miraculous. It’s still a journey.”

Erbert, like her husband, has spent the majority of her life dancing. She finished among the Top 3 female competitors on Fox's So You Think You Can Dance during her high school years in Season 10. She later appeared with Carrie Underwood and Paula Abdul in films and award events.

Derek Hough and Hayley Ebert's relationship

In 2014, Hough and his sister Julianne hired Erbert to accompany them on tour, which is how Hough and Erbert initially got together. Erbert was able to attract the interest of a producer from Dancing with the Stars thanks to the tour, even though the two were not dating at the time. Erbert debuted on Dancing with the Stars season 21 as a troupe member in September 2015.

The couple began dating at some point while the show was being filmed, though at first, they kept their relationship quiet. In an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hough disclosed that he wants to soon tie the knot and begin a family.

On June 2, 2022, Hough and Erbert revealed their engagement following seven years of dating. The pair exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony in Monterey County, California, on August 26, 2023. Celebrities including Shaun White, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Nina Dobrev were among the around attendees.

