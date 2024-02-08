King Charles III is currently undergoing treatment in London after being diagnosed with cancer. The surprising update came just a week after the 75-year-old British monarch was released from the hospital following a separate surgery to address an enlarged prostate.

For the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace, King Charles has spoken out. Only two days prior, the news of the Majesty's poor health had rocked the world and had many wishing him a swift recovery from all around the globe. Doctors have recommended him to put off public appearances, but he isn't ignoring the people who matter most to him.

In a statement, the monarch sent his "congratulations and warmest good wishes" to Grenada on the nation's 50th anniversary of independence.

King Charles III expresses his regrets

Charles stated to have special memories from his vacation to the island with the Queen. He expressed regret in his statement for not being able to be with them in person to celebrate the momentous milestone. "Over these past five decades, I have watched with the deepest admiration as you have built your nation and forged Grenada’s distinct place in the world, and as an essential member of our Commonwealth family."

He further added, "I can only say how sorry I am that I cannot be with you in person to mark this momentous milestone, and to enjoy a little Oil Down with you all! My thoughts are with everyone across Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, and all those in the Grenadian diaspora. My family join me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to you all."

Prince William resumes royal duties amidst King Charles' cancer diagnosis

On February 7, Prince William made a significant comeback to his royal duties. This was his first public appearance since his father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer. William thanked the people for their well wishes for his family during a charity event for London's Air Ambulance.

Stars like Tom Cruise attended the event that William attended. In January, he took a leave of absence from his royal duties. After Kate had surgery, he took care of her and their three children.

