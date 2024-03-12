EU Agency Warns Europe Of Climate Catastrophes As Warming Is Twice The Global Rate

Europe faces catastrophic climate risks as it gets a warning from the EU agency. Urgent action is needed as heatwaves and floods threaten lives and economies.

By Shovan Roy
Updated on Mar 12, 2024  |  10:21 AM IST |  3.6K
EU Agency Warns Europe Of Climate Catastrophes As Warming Is Twice The Global Rate
EU Agency warns Europe about its global warming (PC: Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Europe is warming at twice the global rate
  • Economic losses from climate-related disasters could surpass 1 trillion euros annually

The European Environment Agency (EEA) issued a stern warning on Monday, urging countries across Europe to prepare for severe climate-related risks that threaten every aspect of their societies and economies. 

According to the Copenhagen-based agency's inaugural Europe-wide assessment, with floods, scorching heat waves, and other calamities on the horizon, policymakers must take immediate action to mitigate the impending crisis.


The urgency of preparation

The EEA report revealed that Europe is the planet's fastest-warming continent, experiencing a rate of warming twice that of the global average. Despite efforts to curb this trend, temperatures have already soared beyond 1 degree Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. 

The agency stressed that the extent of damage hinges on policymakers' readiness to equip societies for the onslaught. Measures such as enhancing insurance coverage, revamping infrastructure, and enacting legislation to safeguard outdoor laborers from lethal heat are imperative.

Grave projections & eye-opening statistics

The EEA painted a grim picture of Europe's future, predicting dire consequences if urgent actions aren't taken. Should current trends persist unchecked, the agency warned that most of the 36 identified climate risks could escalate to critical or catastrophic levels by the century's end. 

Related Stories

Glasgow's Willy Wonka set pieces being auctioned for charity
trending
Glasgow's Willy Wonka set pieces being auctioned for charity
Who is Emily Baeza? Exploring Whittier College alum shining in Oscar-nominated film
trending
Who is Emily Baeza? Exploring Whittier College alum shining in Oscar-nominated film

Advertisement

These risks encompass threats to public health, agricultural output, and essential infrastructure. In a worst-case scenario, the report foresees hundreds of thousands succumbing to heatwaves and staggering economic losses surpassing 1 trillion euros annually from coastal flooding alone.

Highlighting the magnitude of the looming crisis, the EEA underscored that weather and climate-related extremes have already cost the European Union a staggering 650 billion euros between 1980 and 2022. Such figures underscore the urgency for decisive action in the face of climate adversity.

EU Agency warns Europe about its global warming (PC: Twitter)

Calls for action

Kate Levick, associate director at the climate-focused think-tank E3G, emphasized the imperative for governmental responses to the EEA's stark findings. Levick stressed the crucial role of finance ministers in assessing national balance sheets to grasp the profound impact of climate risks on assets and liabilities.

The European Commission is slated to unveil its response to the EEA's report on Tuesday, underscoring the need for concerted efforts at both regional and national levels to confront the looming climate catastrophe head-on.

ALSO READ: 'Replace Him': Donald Trump Calls Jimmy Kimmel The 'Worst Host' Ever In Angry Truth Social Post Amid Oscars 2024

Advertisement

FAQs

What are some suggested actions to address climate risks in Europe?
Improving insurance coverage and infrastructure, along with laws to protect outdoor workers from heat, are crucial steps.
How much have climate-related extremes cost the EU so far?
Between 1980 and 2022, weather and climate-related events have already incurred losses of 650 billion euros.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles