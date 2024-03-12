'Replace Him': Donald Trump Calls Jimmy Kimmel The 'Worst Host' Ever In Angry Truth Social Post Amid Oscars 2024

Former President Donald Trump recently took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to air his grievances about the 96th Academy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles. Trump didn't hold back, expressing his disdain for the Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel, and criticizing the overall tone of the show.

Trump vs. Kimmel: A war of words

In his post, Trump questioned whether there had ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars. He described Kimmel's opening as that of someone trying too hard to be something they're not. Trump's words sparked a flurry of reactions, with many echoing his sentiments about the late-night host's performance.

Kimmel, not one to shy away from a verbal spar, fired back at Trump during the live broadcast, thanking him for tuning in and jokingly referencing the former president's legal troubles. The exchange added a humorous touch to the evening as A-list celebrities in attendance chuckled at the banter between the two.

Calls for a rebrand and change

Beyond his criticism of Kimmel, Trump also suggested that the Oscars needed a makeover, branding it as boring and unfair. He implied that the show had become too politically correct and disjointed over the years. Trump's comments reignited discussions about the relevance and appeal of the Oscars in contemporary culture.

The former president's call for change resonated with some viewers who agreed that the Oscars should focus more on meritocracy and entertainment value rather than adhering to political correctness. Trump's message garnered significant engagement on social media, indicating a divide in opinion regarding the direction of the prestigious awards ceremony.

A divisive Oscars night

As the curtains closed on the 96th Academy Awards, the spotlight shifted to the aftermath of Trump's remarks. While some applauded his candid critique of the show and its host, others viewed it as an unnecessary intrusion into the realm of entertainment.

Regardless, Trump's commentary added an unexpected twist to an already eventful evening, proving that even Hollywood's biggest night is not immune to political discourse and controversy.

