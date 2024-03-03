Florida Teen Found Dead; Everything We Know About Madeline Soto's Tragic End

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the tragic end to the search for 13-year-old Madeline Soto. Her body was discovered in a wooded area off Hickory Tree Road, a grim discovery following the belief that she was no longer alive.

Discovery of the body

Madeline's body was found by search teams from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a statement: "Madeline’s family has been notified. We have no additional information to release at this time. Kissimmee PD is the lead agency in this homicide investigation. That work continues."

The investigation has pointed towards Madeline's mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, aged 37, as the prime suspect in the case. Sterns was arrested on Wednesday on separate charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Furthermore, detectives found disturbing images and videos on his phone during a forensic examination.

Timeline of events

Madeline was last seen on Monday morning when Sterns purportedly dropped her off near Hunter’s Creek Middle School in Orlando. However, evidence suggests that she was never dropped off that morning. Authorities believe that Madeline was killed in Kissimmee, where her family lived, and that Sterns moved her body in the early morning hours of the same day.

Advertisement

Video evidence and transition to a homicide investigation

Video evidence recovered by authorities showed Sterns discarding items in a dumpster at the Kissimmee apartment complex at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, February 26. Madeline's backpack and her school-issued laptop were later found in the dumpster.

The Kissimmee Police Department has taken over the case, which has now transitioned into a homicide investigation. Sterns, who has not spoken to anyone regarding the case, is being held on capital sexual battery charges filed by Kissimmee police.

Public assistance

Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland has urged the public to provide any tips or information that might aid in the investigation. Sterns was seen driving a silver 2010 Lincoln MKZ on Monday between 1 and 2:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 192 and Old Hickory Tree and Nulty roads. It is believed he had a flat tire and might have been seen changing the tire in this area.

The tragic discovery of Madeline Soto's body has brought a devastating end to the search for the missing Florida teen. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that might help bring justice to Madeline and her family.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's X lawsuit against the watchdog on hate speech is headed to court; U.S. judge to give his decision