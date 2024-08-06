Vinod Kambli, the former star of the Indian Cricket Team, has long struggled with health concerns, and social media users were taken aback by a recent video of him. In the video, Kambli could be seen having difficulty walking normally.

In the video, Kambli could be seen stumbling while others had to help him up and get off the road safely. Kambli was having a hard time maintaining his balance, and he appeared a little lost. A few users on social media speculated that his deteriorating condition was the cause of his irregular movement.

Kambli was seen in the viral video standing on the side of the road, attempting to maintain his balance and leaning on a nearby motorcycle for support. He was soon approached by two individuals who helped him.

Kambli has faced major health issues over the years. He was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after suffering a heart attack in 2013 while driving from Chembur to Bandra. Kambli underwent angioplasty to treat two clogged arteries the year before. His health issues have not improved since he retired.

Fans of Kambli are concerned after seeing the video. On social media, many people shared their shock and well wishes for him. Many people are hoping for the former cricket player's recovery as his health has become a topic of conversation.

Vinod Kambli gained fame for his partnership with his friend and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Cricket fans still remember Kambli's terrific performances, although he didn't become as famous as Tendulkar.

Vinod Kambli played as a left-handed middle-order batsman for India, Mumbai, and Boland, South Africa. Kambli is the first cricketer to score a century in a One-Day International. He was a member of the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy team that finished second.

Although he was only 23 when he played his final test, he holds the greatest lifetime batting average of any Indian test cricketer. He worked as a cricket analyst for a Marathi news station during the 2019 Cricket World Cup and made appearances as a commentator on various media networks.

