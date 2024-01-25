Full Speed Trailer Unveils High Adrenaline Sports Documentary On Netflix; Everything We Know So Far

NASCAR, the high-octane world of racing, is making a pit stop on Netflix this month with its latest sports documentary series, NASCAR: Full Speed. Premiering on January 30, the five-part series takes viewers on a thrilling ride, offering an inside look into the nail-biting playoff season of 2023, where 16 drivers battled it out in 10 heart-pounding races.

A glimpse into the lives of NASCAR drivers

The series, as teased by the recently released trailer, promises to showcase the grit, determination, and risks that come with being a race car driver. "If you're a race car driver, you have the opportunity to be hurt or killed. And you do it anyway," journalist Marty Smith passionately expresses in the trailer.

Featuring nine of the 16 drivers, including Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Denny Hamlin, Full Speed peels back the layers of their lives both on and off the track. Third-generation racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. also makes a special appearance, adding another layer of depth to the narrative.

What to expect from NASCAR: Full Speed?

According to Tim Clark, NASCAR Senior Vice President, viewers can anticipate an up-close encounter with "the most competitive form of motorsport." The series promises to capture the aggressive nature of the drivers, showcasing the beating and banging that happens on the track. Clark emphasizes the drivers' skill, navigating their race cars at 200 miles an hour amid a sea of competitors.

Beyond the adrenaline-pumping races and intense training sessions, NASCAR: Full Speed talks about the personal lives of the racers. The documentary gives viewers a glimpse into the pressures these drivers face, both on and off the track.

Checkered Flag: When and where to watch

Mark your calendars! NASCAR: Full Speed roars onto Netflix on January 30, just in time to rev up the excitement ahead of the official start of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, February 18. Don't miss the chance to witness the thrills, spills, and personal stories that make NASCAR more than just a race – it's a journey of passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of victory.

