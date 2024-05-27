Living her dream is a baby internet sensation who goes by the name Four Seasons Orlando baby. A Tampa, Florida-based one-year-old named Kate Wise became famous after a viral TikTok video showed her joyfully reacting to the idea of going to the fancy resort.

The video, which was posted on May 16 by Stefanie O’Brien, Kate’s aunt, places us at this specific moment when Bailey Wise asks “Who wants to go to Four Seasons Orlando?” In response, little Kate raised her arm and said with excitement, “Me!” before even her father William Wise or older sister Madelyn had time to say anything in response.

Four Seasons Orlando’s VIP treatment for an internet star

The video quickly gained over 54.7 million views, turning Kate into an internet star. As a result of this occurrence, Four Seasons Resort Orlando decided to roll out the red carpet for them.

They shared a heartfelt TikTok video on May 25 where we could see how she arrived at this place and how she was hosted luxuriously. The caption read, "Fully conscious and utterly fabulous at Four Seasons Orlando," which spoke directly to some fan comments about Kate's expressive reaction.

The start of the video shows us how they were preparing Kate’s room as it was seen from outside with a tiara on blue gown laid on the bed. As they entered into the complex all staff present welcomed the couple warmly together with their children.

We viewed these while Kate was in princess dress and tiara enjoying herself around her dad and eating a gold truffle pasta gourmet meal . Her younger

An unforgettable occasion

Towards the end of the video clip there are two girls wearing identical light blue dresses standing near ‘MEEE’ balloon sign which reminds people about Kate's catchphrase. The video concludes as it shows pictures teasing future journeys such as a bellboy putting a note written “Where to next?”

As of May 26, Kate’s vacation video is the most viewed content on Four Seasons Hotels’ TikTok account with over 4.5 million views. The resort even named Kate as their "newest ambassador." This is also where Stefanie O’Brien takes us behind the scenes of her niece’s trip that involved eating fancy pasta.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando is located just two miles away from Walt Disney World and has many amenities such as water park, adult pool section only, free children day care services, spa and a rooftop steakhouse rated by Michelin.

Memorabilia for internet celebrity

Bailey and William Wise were interviewed by PEOPLE on May 23 regarding how they would preserve memories of Kate’s unexpected fame. Bailey shared: “We've certainly been trying to keep up with saving things, saving some of the articles, some of the funny memes or tweets or any of the stuff we can so she can understand that this is not something that just went viral, but it seems like it's a globally known meme.” Someday they want to let this little girl know how unique the moment was.

Kate Wise’s story is a heartwarming example that demonstrates how small happy moments can touch millions of people making an ordinary family holiday truly extraordinary.

