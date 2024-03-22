Google was fined 250 million euros (about $270 million) by France's antitrust authority on Wednesday for breaking previous regulations requiring improved and more open dealings with media businesses.

Google fined for how it trained its AI

The most recent fine is the outcome of Google's training procedures for artificial intelligence. Google's Bard chatbot, which was subsequently renamed Gemini, "used content from press agencies and publishers to train its foundation model, without notifying either them" or the Authority, according to a statement released by the watchdog. The watchdog went on to say that Google prevented publishers from "negotiating remuneration" by not offering a technological opt-out option.

The Authority stated that, at the very least, Google violated one of its agreements with the organization, which called for open, sincere dialogue with publishers in good faith. The Authority acknowledged that the issue of whether AI companies can use content from media organizations to train their models has not yet been resolved.

The efficacy of Google's opt-out options was also contested by the group. The Authority further stated that Google has committed to not challenge the facts of the case as presented by the oversight body in exchange for being granted access to a settlement procedure.

Google called for more clarity going forward from France's regulatory organizations, criticizing a "lack of clear regulatory guidance." The fine is connected to a copyright lawsuit that started in 2020 when Google was deemed to be acting in violation of the 2019 copyright and related rights law in France by the French Authority.

Copyright infringement and AI

For the past year, worries about copyright infringement have surrounded Big Tech's continued efforts in artificial intelligence, which has led to an increasing number of lawsuits against AI corporations from media and artistic groups. These lawsuits include copyright-violating output from AI text and image generators as one of its components.

The third element, which was discussed by the French Authority on Wednesday, is concerned with these models' input as opposed to their output. The tech corporations have generally maintained that it is a reasonable practice. On this issue, the media corporations have mainly differed. Whether or whether training qualifies as a protected practice under the "fair use" doctrine is still up for debate with the U.S. Copyright Office.

