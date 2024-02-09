How is the Chinese New Year celebrated? Exploring amid Guangzhou's Spring festival flower frenzy

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is widely celebrated in China and among Chinese populations around the world. On the eve of the new year, families gather for reunion feasts, when they eat traditional meals that represent prosperity and good fortune as per NBC. Homes are decorated with red lanterns, couplets, and historical symbols to ward off evil spirits and attract luck.

Fireworks light up the night sky, while lion and dragon dances enchant people in street parades. Red envelopes containing money are exchanged, representing blessings and prosperity. The Lantern Festival, with bright lanterns shining in temples and parks, represents hope and renewal for the year ahead.

Flower-adorned metro rides

As the Lunar New Year approaches, the bustling city of Guangzhou is immersed in a festive mood, with flower markets bustling. An unusual sign of the impending celebrations may be seen on Guangzhou Metro Line Five. Commuters are greeted by a colorful display of flowers, which convert the train carriages into a sea of colors and fragrances.

According to Huang Fei, a resident, many people use the subway to transport floral items from nearby wholesale markets because it is inexpensive and has plenty of room. Furthermore, stations offer simple services for trimming or packaging big plants, assuring a safe trip for these beautiful flowers.

One commuter said, "I've made a few transfers to do my flower shopping here. It's cheaper and offers more exotic options." Another person expressed their excitement, adding, "I try to do my flower shopping early to bring the festive spirit home sooner."

Floral splendor at wholesale markets

Adjacent to the subway station is South China's largest flower wholesale market, a year-round center of activity that peaks during Chinese New Year. This year, flowers with the character of the mythical beast, the dragon, are particularly popular. According to Huang Fei, dragon orchids are in high demand, catering to both traditional tastes and the younger generation's love of vibrant colors. Sellers are always excited, with one stating, "Our sales have been great. We're going to run out of stock this year."

Pop-up stalls and traditional markets

Throughout the city, roughly 15 million pots of festive plants can be purchased at several pop-up stalls. Among these, the oldest and largest New Year's flower market, located on the main commercial street, showcases a variety of folk art displays. Huang Fei emphasizes the importance of these markets, saying, "For many locals, this is not just about stocking up for the holiday; it's more about spending quality time with family and honoring traditions." According to legend, walking around the market can bring you good luck in the new year.

Last year, approximately four million people went to Guangzhou's flower markets over three days, demonstrating the cultural significance of the Lunar New Year celebrations. This year, the city has extended its business hours to increase sales even further. However, beyond business, the celebrations have a deep value for people, representing familial bonds and cultural history. Huang Fei emphasizes the significance of spending time with loved ones and following traditional rituals.

