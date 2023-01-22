Why is the Korean Lunar New Year or Seollal the most important holiday for Koreans? Here are the details

Seollal is a festival and national holiday commemorating the first day of the Chinese lunisolar calendar. Originating from ancient China, it is one of the most important traditional holidays in the Korean Peninsula, being celebrated in both North Korea and South Korea. About Seollal:

Seollal (설날) is the time of the year where families come together and welcome the new year. It is considered one of the most important days as the Koreans grow one year older on that day and look back at the fruitful year before. They also wish for a prosperous year ahead with their traditions, wishes and food which carries a lot of significance. K-Pop artists send wishes: On January 21st, BTS released a video titled 'BTS 2023 Happy Seollal Greeting' through the official YouTube channel 'Bangtan TV'. In this video, RM said, “Finally, Lunar New Year has come. I hope you eat a lot of tteokguk and play yut, just like New Year's Day. Starting this year, I am filming this video hoping that I will be a year older.” Jin asked, “Then will I become younger too?”, and Suga and Jimin were delighted, saying, “It must have changed.” Jungkook jokes, “Your body age is the same.” J-Hope said, “I hope it will be a meaningful time and a place to meet my family after a long time.” Global group BTS members are currently focusing on individual activities and are still communicating with fans.

On January 21st, NewJeans delivered their 2023 Lunar New Year greetings with an official video. In the video, NewJeans said, "This year is the year of the Rabbit, and it is a special year for New Jeans as well," and conveyed their feelings on the first Lunar New Year after their debut. NewJeans said, "I'm even more excited and excited because it's 2023, which starts with Bunnie's (official fan club name). We will show you many activities in the future, so please look forward to it. I hope you have a warm holiday while eating delicious food. The weather is very cold, so be careful not to catch a cold, and NewJeans will cheer you on for a happier year in 2023.” NewJeans is the title song of the same name of the single album 'OMG' and the b-side song 'Ditto', KBS2 'Music Bank', SBS 'Inkigayo', MBC 'Show! Music Core' and other music broadcasts, winning 6 crowns, and is active.

IVE also dressed up in hanbok and delivered New Year's greetings. On January 21st, IVE released a video wearing hanbok on their official account and sang a children's song for wild rabbits in the year of the rabbit in the year of the rabbit, showing off their rabbit-like cuteness. “The new year of 2023, the Year of the Bunny, has arrived. I hope you meet a lot with your beloved family and friends and have a happy holiday. The weather is still cold, so don't forget to take care of your health." Along with this, “In 2023, IVE will return with a more diverse and better appearance. Please wait a little bit,” they added. IVE will meet fans with the second performance of the first fan concert 'The Prom Queens' to be held on February 11th and 12th.