Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics in a tragic turn of events after she was unable to meet the weight requirements on the morning of her 50 kg gold medal match.

According to reports, Phogat was almost 100 grams over the permitted weight limit, which resulted in her disqualification from the tournament. The 50 kg field will now consist solely of gold and bronze medalists as Phogat is ineligible for a silver medal under the rules.

Wrestlers are required to compete within their weight class on both days, even though she managed to make the weight for Tuesday's matches. The regulations do not provide an exception, even in cases where the margin is tiny.

Post her disqualification, the IOA said in a statement, “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time."

Vinesh Phogat advanced to the final of the women's 50kg wrestling competition on Tuesday, defying overwhelming odds to guarantee herself a medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Furthermore, 29-year-old Vinesh Phogat made history by being the first women wrestler from India to make it to the Olympic final. The only other Indian female wrestler to earn an Olympic medal was Sakshi Malik, who took home a bronze in Rio 2016.

Vinesh's opening fight at the Paris Games was the hardest. She was pitted against Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki, a four-time global Olympic champion and undefeated in international competition. However, Phogat surprised the reigning champion and entered the quarters.

Next, Vinesh defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine to earn a spot in the women's 50 kg freestyle competition semi-finals. Phogat then defeated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba to ensure her place in the finals. However, Vinesh's and the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians ended on Tuesday morning after Phogat's disqualification.

