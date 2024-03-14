Bill Gates shared a picture on Instagram that made a lot of people feel nostalgic. In the photo, the tech genius can be seen holding a brand new storage device called Compact Disc-Read Only Memory (CD-ROM), which was taken almost three decades ago.

Bill Gates shares nostalgic picture

He is seen seated on a tall stack of paper in the 1994 photo, with another stack positioned directly next to it. A young Gates can be seen smiling at the camera while holding a CD-ROM. He wrote the caption, "Thirty years ago, we wanted to show just how much information a single CD-ROM could hold. The team decided a visual demonstration was necessary!"

The Microsoft website also has details about the currently viral image. They state, "Bill Gates wanted to show to the public in 1994 just how much data could fit on a CD-ROM. Rather than employing the then-unfamiliar 700-megabyte unit, he released an image of himself perched in the branches of trees above enormous piles of paper hundreds of feet tall—roughly equivalent to the number of pages on a CD. Bill's picture helped people understand an unusual number by placing it in context."

The picture is definitely impactful and visually impressive. It demonstrated the vast amount of data that could be stored on a single disk, saving tons of paper. This photo will forever symbolize the technological advancements made by humans, even though disks are now considered outdated compared to newer storage options.

