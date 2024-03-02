WATCH: Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia makes THIS request to Mukesh Ambani via hilarious video

In a recent video uploaded by Rajiv Adatia, he opens up about his jealousy towards businessman Anant Ambani's wedding. Rajiv Adatia is an influencer and businessman who appeared on Bigg Boss season 15. He has always been vocal about his opinions of people inside the Bigg Boss house, and this season, he rooted for Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain as an active viewer of the show.

Recently, he candidly shared a video in which he mentions envying Anant Ambani.

Why is Rajiv jealous of Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their wedding this July, with three days of extravagant pre-wedding celebrations. Rajiv Adatia has openly shown envy towards the businessman for his lavish pre-wedding events that are attracting guests from all over the world. In a video recently shared by Rajiv, he says, “I swear to God, Anant Ambani ka shadi dekh ke na, I have gone mad (I swear to God, after seeing Anant Ambani's wedding, I have gone mad).” He further describes how crazy it is that international guests are coming from all over the world to be a part of the Ambanis' pre-wedding festivities. Later in the video, he reveals that he is jealous of Anant Ambani's wedding because he has not received an invitation.

How Rajiv compared Anant Ambani’s functions to middle-class

Rajiv Adatia is known for his outspoken comments and opinions about people. This time, the social media influencer has targeted Anant Ambani for not sending him an invite to his wedding.

In this jestful video, he compares the lavishness of Ambani's wedding festivities to middle-class wedding festivities, where even relatives sometimes cannot make it to the wedding. Adatia further jokes how the Ambanis have sent airplanes to bring their guests to the destination, whereas middle-class people simply send invites and hope their relatives can attend, without worrying about how they will get there. The full video by Rajiv Adatia provides factual insights into the grand arrangements made by Mukesh Ambani.

In his video, Rajiv further mocks how the press will assign funny nicknames to each international guest. Later in the video, Adatia asks Mukesh Ambani, “Apke yaha shadi hai ghar mien koi aur? Main to zaroor shadi krunga (Is there a wedding at your place or someone else's? I will definitely get married).”

Guests who were invited to Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities

The global superstar Rihanna performed at the function. The event will also be graced by renowned figures such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg from Meta, Larry Fink, co-founder of Blackrock, Sundar Pichai, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, and Ivanka Trump. Additionally, Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, along with Indian cricketers and Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, the Pataudi family, and many others will also be in attendance.

