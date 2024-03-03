Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal catch up with Janhvi-Shikhar; Ranbir greets Sidharth-Kiara

Amidst the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, where opulence meets grandeur, Bollywood's elite and international luminaries have converged to create an unparalleled atmosphere of luxury. The electric ambiance of the cocktail soirée, complemented by Rihanna's mesmerizing performance, elevated the magnificence of the festivities to new heights.

As the second day unfolded, stars adorned themselves in their finest attire for the sangeet night, exuding elegance and style. Various glimpses from the event surfaced on social media, showcasing celebrities mingling and catching up with each other amidst the festivities.

Bollywood celebs attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet

On March 2, celebrities graced the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Among the many moments captured, a video circulating on the internet has caught the attention of many. In the clip, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, adorned in stunning attire, can be seen engaging in a warm conversation with Janhvi Kapoor, her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, and filmmaker David Dhawan. The camaraderie among them is evident as they exchange hugs, adding to the charm of the event.

Take a look:

Advertisement

In another video from the event, Ranbir Kapoor is seen warmly greeting and engaging with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. All three stars are impeccably dressed for the occasion, exuding elegance and style as they share jovial moments together, adding to the festive atmosphere of the celebration. Check it out:

In the next video snippet, Ranveer Singh appears deeply engrossed in conversation with Arjun Kapoor and director Atlee. His animated gestures and expressive demeanor suggest that he might be sharing a humorous story or anecdote, captivating the attention of his companions and adding a lively touch to the gathering.

Meanwhile, for the keen-eyed observer, a glimpse of Deepika Padukone seated on a chair in the background can be spotted, evidently enjoying the festivities and perhaps relishing the delectable cuisine served at the event.

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh added to the splendor of the event with their radiant presence. Genelia, adorned in a dreamy white lehenga, exuded elegance and grace, while Riteish, dressed in a black suit ensemble, complemented her perfectly.