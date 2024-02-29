Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, is currently visiting India, and his varied excursions have sparked widespread interest and discussion on the internet.

Bill Gates enjoys tea made by Dolly Chaiwala

On Wednesday, Bill Gates praised India's creative culture in an Instagram video posted with a Nagpur-based tea seller known as Dolly Chaiwalla. The video shows Mr. Gates conversing with Dolly Chaiwalla, a popular tea vendor and social media personality while sipping a cup of chai he prepared. The video begins with Mr Gates placing an order for "one chai" with Chaiwalla. Chaiwalla then prepares the tea in his unique style, using a special cart.

Watch Video:

Mr Gates takes a taste of the hot tea from a glass and poses for a photo with Dolly Chaiwalla at the end of the video, followed by the caption "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha," which translates to "looking forward to many conversations over chai." This indicates that Gates may be looking forward to more experiences and conversations during his visit to India.

Dolly Chaiwalla's roadside tea stall is located near the old VCA stadium in the city's Sadar neighborhood. The tea seller's real name is unknown, but he is widely known as Dolly Chaiwalla.

Earlier on February 25, Gates said on his blog 'Gate Notes' that he would be visiting a low-income town in Odisha where a government initiative is assisting women in obtaining the skills needed to fulfill government building contracts.

Bill Gates to meet PM Modi

Gates will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to India, and he has stated that the major topic of discussion would be how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation can continue to assist India with its ideas.

"The Gates Foundation has been a partner in some of these efforts, and I’m visiting this week to learn about how we can continue working with India to help its ideas and inventions reach everyone who needs them, no matter where they live. This will be a main topic when I meet with Prime Minister Modi this week."

