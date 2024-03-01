Bill Gates Plays Down AI Vs Human While On His Visit To India; Here's What He Had To Say

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a prominent philanthropist, has been at the forefront of using technology and innovation to address some of the world's most pressing issues.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Gates shared his insights on a variety of topics, including India's digital economy, vaccine development, artificial intelligence, and climate change.

India's digital economy and vaccine development

Gates praised India's efforts in building a robust digital infrastructure, particularly in transferring government payments directly to bank accounts. He highlighted the benefits of this system, such as reducing intermediaries and saving government funds for other areas.

Gates also commended India's leadership in vaccine development, noting that the country's companies played a crucial role in developing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gates emphasized the importance of increasing the duration of vaccine protection to combat diseases like measles, tuberculosis, and HIV. He also addressed concerns about job loss due to advances in artificial intelligence, stating that productivity gains could lead to broader access to services like individual tutoring.

AI's role in society and India's disease burden

Gates discussed the progress made in artificial intelligence, noting that computers are becoming increasingly proficient in tasks like writing poems and composing songs. He also highlighted the Gates Foundation's focus on addressing India's disease burden, particularly in areas like anemia and malnutrition.

Advertisement

Gates emphasized the importance of both mitigating climate change and helping countries adapt to its effects. He noted that despite being major contributors to climate change, developed countries are less affected due to their access to air conditioning. Gates praised India's efforts in adopting good practices to build resilience against climate change.

A lighter note: Dolly Chaiwala's tea

In a lighter moment, Gates shared his experience of enjoying tea made by Dolly Chaiwala, a social media sensation known for her tea-making skills. Gates described the tea as fantastic and appreciated the beautiful view of Hyderabad.

Bill Gates provided valuable insights into his vision for addressing global challenges through technology and innovation. From India's digital economy to vaccine development and climate change, Gates highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in creating a better world.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates Sips Tea at Famous Dolly Chaiwala Ahead of India Tour; Set For 'Chai Pe Charcha' with Businesses