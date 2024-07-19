Microsoft outage cripples check-in systems for IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa, and more

A major Microsoft outage on Friday caused widespread disruption, affecting airline check-in systems, apps, and even some stock exchanges around the world. In India, the outage affected IndiGo, Akasa, and SpiceJet airlines' check-in systems, causing significant inconvenience for passengers, as per CNBC.

Microsoft outage's impact on Indian airlines

Mumbai Airport reported that the IndiGo, Akasa, and SpiceJet check-in systems, known as GoNow, had been down since 10:45 a.m. This resulted in significant delays and inconvenience for passengers. Due to the failure of the Navitaire Departure Control System, Bengaluru Airport was forced to rely on manual passenger check-in and boarding pass issuance.

Akasa issued a statement and stated, "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in, and manage booking services, will be temporarily unavailable."

SpiceJet also provided an update on the disruption, stating, "We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue."

IndiGo announced that some flights were canceled as a result of the worldwide travel system outage. Passengers were informed that the option to rebook or request a refund was temporarily unavailable.

Global airline chaos by Microsoft outage

The outage was not restricted to India. Airlines all over the world experienced disruptions. Due to a technical fault, Berlin Airport halted all flights until 10 a.m. (0800 GMT).

Aena, the Spanish airport operator, reported a computer system incident at all Spanish airports, which caused flight delays. Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a major European air transport hub, was hit by a global cyber outage, prompting passengers to contact their airlines.

KLM, the largest Dutch airline, suspended the majority of its operations, while its parent company, Air France, reported disruptions. Turkish Airlines experienced problems with ticketing, check-in, and booking.

Major US airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines, issued ground stops on Friday morning due to communication problems. A spokesperson for SAS said the Scandinavian airline expected delays.

In Australia, Qantas and Sydney Airport experienced plane delays, but flights remained operational. Passengers at Edinburgh Airport in Britain were unable to use automated boarding pass scanners, and security monitors displayed the message "server offline".

Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, informed customers that self-service check-in facilities at Hong Kong International Airport were unavailable due to unexpected technical issues, and advised them to arrive early or check in online. Singapore Airlines reported technical issues at its ION service center and reservation hotlines but stated that all flights were running as planned.

The root cause of the global outage

Microsoft cited a configuration change in a portion of the Azure backend workloads as the initial root cause of the outage. This change disrupted storage and compute resources, resulting in connectivity failures that impacted downstream Microsoft 365 services that rely on these connections. Microsoft is looking into the problem, which has affected users' ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The glitch caused users to see Blue Screen of Death error messages, and there were widespread reports of disruptions in a variety of industries, including international airlines, banks, stock exchanges, and media outlets.

However, neither the BSE nor the NSE, India's two major bourses, reported any outages. NSE stated that they have very few applications on Microsoft. The outage did not affect Indian Railways services either.

