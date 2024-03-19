Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is one of the most popular personalities on YouTube. The YouTube celebrity has a history of putting competitors to difficult tasks to battle it out for a huge cash prize. According to reports from earlier in 2024, the 25-year-old is thought to be nearing completion of an unprecedented $100 million contract for his first television series on Amazon Prime Video.

MrBeast announces Beast Games with Amazon Prime Video

MrBeast confirmed that the YouTuber's first game show, Beast Games, will indeed mark his streaming debut. Beast Games would pay out a $5 million cash reward to the winner, supposedly the biggest reward in TV history. The YouTuber wrote in a tweet, "Big news gamers, I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video."

When and where to watch Beast Games?

Details about the tasks that will be included in Beast Games are still being kept secret. In a "fast-paced and high-production format," 1,000 competitors will compete for a single $5 million cash prize on Prime Video.

The executive producer and host of Beast Games will be Mr. Beast. The show will only be available exclusively on Prime Video; no premiere date has been announced. In an effort to lure fans over to Amazon's video channel, the debut episode of Beast Games is reportedly going to air first on YouTube and then on Prime Video.

According to Variety, MrBeast said in a statement, "My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud."

About MrBeast

With over 245 million followers on his primary channel, Donaldson is presently the most followed creator on YouTube. With 588 million views and rising, his 2021 recreation of the popular Netflix series Squid Game has amassed the incredible views on YouTube to date. It replicated the elimination rounds and paid the winner $446,000.

According to Forbes, Mr. Beast, who resides and works in Greenville, North Carolina, made an estimated $82 million in gross revenues in the 12 months that ended in June 2022–June 2023.

