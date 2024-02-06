MrBeast Opens Up About His Eye Condition: Astigmatism, What We Know So Far

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, surprised his followers on social media when he disclosed his struggle with astigmatism. The revelation came in the wake of his remarkable gesture in aiding 1000 visually impaired individuals.

In a recent post on a platform known as X, MrBeast shared that he has astigmatism, a common eye problem causing blurry or distorted vision. According to the National Eye Institute, this condition occurs when the cornea or lens has an abnormal shape.

The internet sensation brought attention to his visual impairment, shedding light on a personal aspect of his life.

Eye-opening tweet

MrBeast took to his preferred platform and tweeted, "This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently, and wow. My eyesight is 3x better, and I don't squint/can actually open my eyes normally."

Interestingly, his awareness of the condition arose after he extended assistance to a thousand blind individuals.

Public reaction

The post quickly gained traction, amassing nearly seven lakh likes within hours. With over 24,000 shares and a plethora of comments, MrBeast's revelation stirred a wave of responses from his followers.

One comment humorously remarked, "If you only picked yourself as one of the 1000 blind people you helped." Another admirer praised MrBeast's achievements: "This man made the most successful YouTube channel without even being able to see properly. What's your excuse?"

A more personal account was shared by someone who empathized, "Getting contacts was one of the best life decisions I’ve ever made. Go and look at a field. You’ll see blades of grass and individual leaves on trees. Don’t even get me started on the stars. You’ve been reborn!"

Reflecting on MrBeast's revelation, another follower expressed, "Wow, that's quite a revelation! It's wild how we adapt to things without realizing they might not be normal."

MrBeast not only shared a personal struggle but also prompted his followers to appreciate the significance of vision and the adaptability of the human spirit.

