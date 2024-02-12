Spotify is adding additional updates to its app for its TikTok-style music and podcast feeds. With the update, users may browse through an unending reel of shortened tracks and music that is centered around dynamic artwork and video.

Song teasers also include hashtags that let viewers navigate between feeds across a variety of genres, from the comparatively simple (pop and rock) to the obscure (cinnamon).

Spotify's new TikTok-like feature

In particular, for tracks with visuals and video podcasts, the experience is a lot like TikTok and Instagram Reels. With Spotify, the objective is to assist users in exploring and discovering new content, such as a song you may have forgotten your favorite musician was featured on or new artists in a genre you adore.

Here's what a Spotify spokesperson has to say

The Spotify app's feeds are now nearly universal, when before they were only found in a few locations. On artist, album, podcast, and playlist pages, there is a new GIF-style symbol that users can click to access. A spokesperson said, "This is all part of our ongoing effort to enable listeners to discover fresh finds, while also allowing them to quickly sample content they can enjoy later."

You will have the option to add music, artists, and podcasts to your library as you browse through a feed. In addition, standard settings for online sharing are there, along with mute, playlist addition, and other features. However, because there aren't any genre hashtags on podcast feeds, it feels like a more solitary experience.

At the Stream On event in the spring of last year, Spotify revealed an important redesign that put more of an emphasis on visuals and vertical scrolling, emulating the style of social media applications like Instagram and TikTok. It also gave musicians the option to post brief vertical films that focused on a particular song or album.

