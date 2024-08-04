Princess Rajwa Of Jordan and Crown Prince Hussein welcomes first child together; names her after another royal

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa have become parents! On the same day, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that on August 3rd, the royal couple welcomed their first child. The new member of the family is called Iman, a baby girl whose name is shared by her aunt, Princess Iman.

This joyous occasion is a great milestone for King Abdullah and Queen Rania who are now grandparents for the first time. Other than Crown Prince Hussein, Jordan’s king and queen are also parents to Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

An official announcement was made by the royal couple when they were overjoyed. Instead of presents or flowers, they requested well-wishers to donate funds towards the Al-Aman Fund for Future Orphans.

Princess Iman will however not be in line for succession despite this excitement. Jordan’s constitution states that kingship must be passed through the male lineage of King Abdullah Ibn Al-Hussein’s dynasty. Nevertheless, it does not lessen any joy or pride within their family members.

The journey together between Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa started in a lovely old-fashioned fashion. This happened through an introduction by a common friend between them.

Hussein has expressed himself as being fortunate to find Rajwa describing her as an uncommon person with special qualities which he discovered about her. Their grand royal wedding held on June 1st, 2023 was attended by dignitaries from all over including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Princess Rajwa originally from Saudi Arabia had an impressive educational background that she went through. She has studied architecture at Syracuse University located in New York City and holds a BA degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising situated in Los Angeles County California USA along with some professional certificates there too like PD.

Queen Rania has been looking forward to being a grandmother. In an earlier interview, she expressed her excitement saying that soon her most beloved title would be changed from ‘mama’ to an Arabic word for grandma. She also said jokingly that she would be the funniest grandmother and further elaborated on how happy she is with the idea of grandchildren.

The birth of Princess Iman brings immense joy to the royal family of Jordan. Happiness fills this new stage in their lives as they wait for tomorrow’s prospects. The nation of Jordan and the entire royal family celebrate this precious addition to their lineage.

