Southport stabbing incident: Third child dies in knife attack at Taylor Swift-themed dance event

Trigger warning: This article contains references to tragic death and murder.

Another kid succumbed to the stab wounds inflicted during the tragic knife attack incident at a children’s dance workshop in Southport. The Taylor Swift-themed dance event turned into a crime scene when a convict, suspected to be a 17-year-old boy from Banks, brutally attacked children and adults with a knife, leaving many injured.

Third child dies after knife attack at dance event

According to a statement released by Merseyside Police, the “horrendous” incident claimed three victims identified as three young girls named Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. Nine other victims were injured including two adults who remain in critical condition.

Armed response vehicles, ambulances, and fire service quickly arrived at the scene which bystanders described as “horrendous.” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy revealed in a statement that the rescue team was stunned looking at the scene which had several severely injured victims including kids.

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender armed with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack the children,” she stated.

The adults who sustained severe injuries showed a bold front and protected children against harm. Alder Hey Children’s Hospital declared it a major incident. North West Ambulance Service treated 11 casualties onsite before transferring them to the hospital.

Authoritative figures including The King and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reacted to the tragic incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Family and friends pay tribute to the victims

Six-year-old girl Bebe King was amongst the kids who lost her life due to the attack. Natasha Sandland, head teacher of Marshside Primary School says they are devastated and "deeply saddened" by the loss of one of their “brightest and most wonderful shining stars,” as reported by BBC.

Jennifer Sephton, head teacher at Farnborough Road Infant School, described seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe (another victim) as a “kind and caring” soul. “She was such a caring and charismatic young lady who loved to please,” she added.

Portuguese PM Luis Montenegro expressed his grief at the loss of nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar with a statement release. "On my behalf and that of the Portuguese government I express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the British government and people," he wrote.