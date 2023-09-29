What is Brittany Renner famous for? Fitness model makes stunning revelation about body count

Brittany Renner, a well-known social media influencer in the United States and a fitness model, recently made headlines for her open confession on Club Shay Shay. She is renowned for having an impressive presence on websites like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

The show, which is hosted by former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, featured Brittany in its recent episode. As Brittany revealed some personal details about her life, the episode was nothing short of enthralling. The most shocking revelation was that she discussed her background and shared her relationships with 35 different men.

One of the subjects covered during the episode was New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter's dating list, which includes supermodels, singers, and actresses. Renner was forced to admit the number of guys she had dated and her own list as a result. Renner explained, "So because my dating pool is, I mean, my god, impressive. Expansive? I've had sex with 35 guys, okay?"

Shannon found himself reaching for a few shots of booze in response to the news since it was so shocking. He chugged straight from the bottle, then asked jokingly whether anyone else in the room needed a drink to get over the news.

Who is Brittany Renner?

Brittany Renner is a well-known Instagram influencer who has won a lot of fans for the intriguing material she provides as a fitness model. Renner has effectively gathered a sizable following and cemented her place as a digital superstar by maintaining a strong presence across a variety of social media channels.

Her commitment to leading a fit and healthy lifestyle during her rise to fame has motivated numerous people to start their own fitness journeys. Brittany Renner was born in the charming hamlet of Ocean Springs, Mississippi on February 26, 1992. She and her former boyfriend, PJ Washington, have a kid together.

Renner's dating history

Due to her relationships with several NBA players and well-known rappers, Renner's dating history has received a lot of media attention. James Harden, Jamal Murray, Ben Simmons, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Trey Songz, Shaquille O'Neal, and Chris Brown are just a few of the people on her list.

Renner's online presence

She has over 96,000 followers on TikTok, 622,000 followers on Twitter/X, and 4.7 million followers on Instagram. She has established a lucrative profession as a social media influencer where she interacts with her audience, chronicles her fitness journey, and spreads inspirational messages thanks to her huge online presence.